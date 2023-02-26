Putin rules out US inspections of Russian nuclear facilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he could not imagine the US military inspecting Russian nuclear facilities while supporting the Kyiv regime.

“On top of everything else, when they’re doing what they’re doing in Ukraine today, I just can’t imagine that American servicemen will roam around our nuclear facilities. It’s just ridiculous,” Putin said.

On February 21, Putin delivered a message to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia’s decision and called for it to be reconsidered.