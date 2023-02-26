Putin rules out US inspections of Russian nuclear facilities

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he could not imagine the US military inspecting Russian nuclear facilities while supporting the Kyiv regime.
In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin for the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, which airs on the TV channel “Russia 1”, Putin commented on the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the START Treaty. The President stressed that the NATO countries, albeit indirectly, are accomplices in the crimes of the Kyiv regime, which, among other things, is shelling residential areas of Novorossia and Donetsk.
“On top of everything else, when they’re doing what they’re doing in Ukraine today, I just can’t imagine that American servicemen will roam around our nuclear facilities. It’s just ridiculous,” Putin said.
On February 21, Putin delivered a message to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia’s decision and called for it to be reconsidered.
10:25
The West is trying to remake the world for itself, said Putin
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report