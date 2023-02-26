|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The desire of the United States to dominate its satellites understand even they themselves, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“They want to do just that, I assure you, everyone understands this. Including their satellites, they understand this, but due to various reasons, primarily related to the great dependence in the economy, the defense field, they just … among other things, they probably think that in this case, the fight against Russia is the same interest that they have with the States,” Putin said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, which airs on the Rossiya 1 TV channel.
December 22, 2022, 15:47
Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Zelensky to learn a lesson from the fate of US satellites
He noted that the satellites are included in this joint struggle, “but nevertheless they are well aware that everything that the States do is in line with their selfish interests.”
“Often they do not even correspond to the interests of their so-called allies. Well, what are the interests of the allies when they adopted the appropriate laws to combat inflation and so on and so forth and lure European business to their territory? Well, what is allied here? Yes, or France they took and took away an order for submarines in Australia and everyone just humiliated the country and everyone washed up, said “thank you very much, come back.” You understand? But we cannot and will not behave like that,” the Russian president added.
The leaders of the three countries of the AUKUS partnership, announced in the fall of 2021, have agreed to create a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in Australia to jointly confront China. In March, they promise to reveal the details of the deal that caused Australia to cancel a contract with France for the supply of conventional submarines.
The former Australian government, led by Scott Morrison, abandoned the project to supply submarines to the French company Naval Group. The agreement with France provided for the production of 12 Barracuda-class attack submarines for 56 billion euros. Australia explained its exit from the project with a new deal with the UK and the US in the field of defense and security under the new AUKUS partnership. Jean-Yves Le Drian, who was then French Foreign Minister, called Australia’s decision to break the deal “a stab in the back”.
June 28, 2021, 08:00
“Worse than NATO”: the United States creates a powerful military bloc east of Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report