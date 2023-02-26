Twitter fired dozens of employees in one day

WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The American company Twitter fired at least 50 employees on Saturday, according to the Information portal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Elon Musk’s Twitter fired dozens of employees on Saturday in at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk acquired the social network in late October (2022 – ed.) reduce the staff, which has decreased by at least 70%, to about two thousand people,” the portal said in a statement.

As noted, the latest cuts have affected several engineering teams, including those involved in supporting ad technology, the main Twitter application, and technical infrastructure to ensure the health of Twitter systems.

Earlier in February, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that Twitter had closed two of its three offices in India. In November, it was reported that the company laid off more than 90% of its roughly 200 employees in India over the weekend.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the online platform in October 2022 for $44 billion, Twitter has been plagued by a series of changes in both the management of the company and the policies of the social network itself.

American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.