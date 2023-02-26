All Scientists Taken Hostage in Papua New Guinea Released

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Taken hostage in Papua New Guinea, an Australian university professor and local scientists have been released a week later, Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape said. Taken hostage in Papua New Guinea, an Australian university professor and local scientists have been released a week later, Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape said.

Earlier it was reported that a New Zealand professor from a university in Australia and his local colleagues were taken hostage by an armed group in the Bosavi mountains in Papua New Guinea. One woman was later released.

“We apologize to the families of those held hostage for ransom, it took us some time, but the last three were successfully returned through covert operations without paying 3.5 million kin,” he wrote on his social media page.

The western part of the island of New Guinea belongs to Indonesia, making up the region of Indonesian Papua. For decades, separatist movements have been operating in it, setting the task of separating the region from Indonesia and turning it into an independent state, in 2022 the province of Papua was divided into three – Mountain Papua, Central Papua and South Papua. From the point of view of the separatists, Papua remains a single space for the life of the Papuan people.