Uruguay would like to export wine and honey to Russia, ambassador to Moscow says

Uruguay would like to export wine and honey to Russia, there is great potential in these areas, Daniel Castillos, the country’s ambassador to Moscow , said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“We want to make the most of the opportunities that exist. We need to be smart and active. There is a certain reality and context. For example, with regard to wine: there are traditional exporters from Europe. But now, due to the current situation, the situation has changed. Russia is looking for new suppliers” – said the diplomat.