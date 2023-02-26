Uruguay would like to export wine and honey to Russia, ambassador to Moscow says

World / Leave a Comment
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Uruguay would like to export wine and honey to Russia, there is great potential in these areas, Daniel Castillos, the country’s ambassador to Moscow, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“We want to make the most of the opportunities that exist. We need to be smart and active. There is a certain reality and context. For example, with regard to wine: there are traditional exporters from Europe. But now, due to the current situation, the situation has changed. Russia is looking for new suppliers” – said the diplomat.
September 23, 2022, 00:52Culture

Russian culture cannot be banned, says ambassador to Uruguay

“We have a lot of small family wineries in our country, they have great potential for export. We supply wine to different markets: to the USA, to Brazil, to the United Kingdom. We have a niche with great potential. We produce wines tannat, alvarino, white wine,” he told the agency.
Another product for export to Russia is honey, the ambassador believes.
“We are talking not just about honey as an edible product, but also about its derivatives – propolis, pollen, which are used in medicine and cosmetics. Ninety percent of honey produced in Uruguay is exported. Russia imports honey from Austria, France, Kazakhstan. We We see opportunities here,” he added.
Read the full text of the interview >>
June 10, 2022, 17:14

Uruguay did not follow the path of abolishing Russian culture, the ambassador said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Leave a Comment