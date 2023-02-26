Uruguay would like to export wine and honey to Russia, ambassador to Moscow says

|Fact-checking
“We want to make the most of the opportunities that exist. We need to be smart and active. There is a certain reality and context. For example, with regard to wine: there are traditional exporters from Europe. But now, due to the current situation, the situation has changed. Russia is looking for new suppliers” – said the diplomat.
“We have a lot of small family wineries in our country, they have great potential for export. We supply wine to different markets: to the USA, to Brazil, to the United Kingdom. We have a niche with great potential. We produce wines tannat, alvarino, white wine,” he told the agency.
Another product for export to Russia is honey, the ambassador believes.
“We are talking not just about honey as an edible product, but also about its derivatives – propolis, pollen, which are used in medicine and cosmetics. Ninety percent of honey produced in Uruguay is exported. Russia imports honey from Austria, France, Kazakhstan. We We see opportunities here,” he added.
