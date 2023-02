Uruguay has no plans to join BRICS yet, ambassador says

The political decision to create a New Development Bank within the framework of the BRICS was taken in 2013 at a summit in Durban, South Africa. In 2014, at the next summit in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, an agreement was signed on the bank. The official start of its work was given at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Governors of the bank on July 7, 2015 in Moscow . The main objective of the institute is to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS member countries and in developing countries.