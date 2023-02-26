Uruguay has no plans to join BRICS yet, ambassador says

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“So far there are no such plans. As for information about joining the BRICS New Development Bank, countries that are not members of the association can participate in separate structures,” the diplomat said.
09:29
Uruguay would like to export wine and honey to Russia, ambassador to Moscow says
Previously, the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS expanded the membership of the participating countries, it included Bangladesh, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.
The political decision to create a New Development Bank within the framework of the BRICS was taken in 2013 at a summit in Durban, South Africa. In 2014, at the next summit in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, an agreement was signed on the bank. The official start of its work was given at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Governors of the bank on July 7, 2015 in Moscow. The main objective of the institute is to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS member countries and in developing countries.
09:38
Uruguay is looking for alternative routes for supplies to Russia, the ambassador said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report