Kim Jong-un attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new street

SEOUL, February 26 – RIA Novosti. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, along with his “beloved daughter”, took part in the ceremony of starting the construction of a new street in the country’s capital, Pyongyang, the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA) reports.

It is reported that the ceremony to start the construction of a new street in the Seopho area was held on February 25. The task of building the street was put forward at the sixth plenum of the Central Committee (CC) of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) of the eighth convocation, and the execution was “entrusted to the youth.”

February 14, 13:52 South Korean Expert Explains Why Kim Jong Un Showed His Daughter Rockets

“As soon as Comrade Kim Jong-un arrived at the ceremony site with his beloved daughter, all participants greeted them with stormy exclamations of “Manse!” (“Hurrah” – ed.),” the message says.

Kim Jong-un gave a speech at the ceremony and symbolically marked the start of construction by pressing the button of the explosive device, and also “together with his beloved daughter” made the first wave of a shovel.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the WPK Kim Dok Hoon and Cho Yong Won, secretaries of the Central Committee of the Party Lee Il Hwan and Jung Hyun Chol, Vice Premier Park Hoon, head of the department of the Central Committee of the Party Lee Doo Song, commanders and members of the Baektu Strike Force heroic youth, leaders of the Youth Union and other Pyongyang youth. The young builders, according to the CTAC, were seething with enthusiasm and chanting slogans.