Ambassador of Uruguay plans to take part in SPIEF

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Ambassador of Uruguay to Russia Daniel Castillos said that he plans to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year.
“We see it as a platform for communication and promotion. Uruguay has participated in this forum before. Of course, we are in contact with our authorities to see if we can organize the participation of someone from Uruguay there – physical or online. I will be present at the forum. There is a very important dialogue between entrepreneurs from Russia and Latin America on the site, and we would like to be there,” he told RIA Novosti.
SPIEF will be held from 14 to 17 June, with the United Arab Emirates as the guest country of the forum this year.
January 25, 17:33
Recruitment of volunteers for work at SPIEF-2023 is open
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
