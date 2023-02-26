Turn to the East. Georgia is ready to break with the EU

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti, Mikhail Katkov. Tbilisi has said that it will refuse to join the EU if the Europeans continue to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. The reason is another call to release ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. In addition, the West is dissatisfied with Georgia’s desire to adopt a law on foreign agents. What is happening in the Transcaucasian Republic – in the material of RIA Novosti. Tbilisi has said that it will refuse to join the EU if the Europeans continue to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. The reason is another call to release ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. In addition, the West is dissatisfied with Georgia’s desire to adopt a law on foreign agents. What is happening in the Transcaucasian Republic – in the material of RIA Novosti.

Farewell Europe

For the third time, the European Parliament called on the EU to impose sanctions against the Georgian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is allegedly responsible for the suffering of Mikheil Saakashvili. MEPs demand the release of the ex-head of Georgia from prison, where he has been held since October 2021, and send him abroad for treatment. In their opinion, the current president, Salome Zurabishvili, should pardon him.

© AP Photo / Sergei GritsFormer Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in a court in Kyiv © AP Photo / Sergei Grits Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili in a Kyiv court

However, Tbilisi is in no hurry to follow the lead of its European partners. As Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, said, “the government of Georgia will play according to Georgian rules.” And he stressed: if the West is going to blackmail the republic with the status of a candidate for the European Union, let him keep it. Other party representatives noted that all the accusations against their country are based on lies and disinformation – in fact, the best conditions have been created for Saakashvili in one of the Georgian prisons.

Meanwhile, the opposition says that the authorities are holding the ex-president because they have certain obligations to Vladimir Putin. In turn, Zurabishvili believes that the Georgians have become hostages of the situation, for which both Saakashvili himself is to blame, who, despite the criminal prosecution, returned to his homeland, and those who imprisoned him. At the same time, she does not want to sign a pardon, because she does not believe that the former head of the republic has repented of his crimes. Accordingly, having been released, he can further discredit Georgia.

Russia or USA

While the Europeans scolded the Georgians for Saakashvili, four former Georgian Dream deputies Sozar Subari, Dmitry Khundadze, Mikheil Kavelashvili and Guram Macharashvili, who created the Power of the People public movement, were preparing a bill on foreign agents. The document was submitted to Parliament on February 14. The authors, in their own words, were guided by the laws of the United States and other democratic states.

In particular, ex-deputies believe that people should be aware of the sources of income of politicians, non-profit organizations and the media that form public opinion and take part in the discussion of state policy. To this end, Power of the People proposes to create a special register of foreign agents, which will include all those whose income is more than 20% dependent on foreign earnings. Those who do not want to register will be fined and put on the list anyway.

© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the media bankGirl with the flag of Georgia on Freedom Square in Tbilisi © Sputnik / Stringer Go to media bank Girl with the flag of Georgia on Freedom Square in Tbilisi

In the United States , a similar law was passed on the eve of World War II to combat Nazi propaganda. Since then, it has been rewritten many times and now only covers the activities of foreign lobbying organizations. At the same time, the representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, sharply criticized the Georgian bill. In his opinion, the document poses a threat to Tbilisi’s Euro-Atlantic integration, because it will “stigmatize” the citizens of the republic and drown out their voices. The Georgian opposition went even further, accusing Power of the People of copying not American, but Russian law in order to eliminate democratic institutions and establish a dictatorship.

Despite this, Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said that his party has not yet formed its position, but he personally is not against the initiative. The politician assures: there will be no repressions, but the society will become more transparent.

strategic choice

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is sure that the claims are connected with the fact that Kyiv hopes to draw his country into hostilities. In this regard, he recalls that in 2022 the republic showed economic growth at the level of 10.1%, while most of the world was in recession.

It should be noted that Russia was Georgia’s main trading partner last year – the turnover amounted to over $263 million. The top five also includes Turkey (196 million), Azerbaijan (120 million), Armenia (about 100 million) and China (nearly 97 million). The top 10 includes only three EU countries: Germany (71 million), Spain (33 million) and Bulgaria (31 million).

© AP Photo / Shakh AivazovGeorgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili © AP Photo / Shakh Aivazov Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov considers Tbilisi’s position courageous. According to him, the Georgian authorities are guided by national rather than Western interests. However, experts interviewed by RIA Novosti note that such a policy has limits.

“The West is putting pressure on Georgia not only because of Saakashvili. Georgians are being asked to start supporting Ukraine, right up to the opening of a second front. Tbilisi is trying to fend off attacks, but still cannot make a sharp change in foreign policy. not only in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. For 30 years, the local population has been told about the necessity and inevitability of a pro-Western course. For Georgia, European integration has become a national idea,” explains Alexander Skakov, deputy director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer / Go to the media bankPresident of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili during a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna © RIA Novosti / Stringer Go to media bank Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili during a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna

Georgian political scientist Shota Apkhaidze believes that the US and the EU want to squeeze the maximum benefit out of his country, but offer nothing in return. “If Tbilisi meets the EU and releases Saakashvili, this will mean that the West was able to impose its will on Georgia. There is no guarantee that this will not happen again in the future, on another, even more important occasion,” the expert emphasizes.

In this regard, he supports the law on foreign agents. Western funds, he points out, are anti-state activities and undermine the security of the republic, becoming part of the destructive opposition. Tbilisi, on the other hand, wants to pursue its own policy, not dictated by its Western partners. At the same time, Apkhaidze adds, from an economic point of view, it is better to move closer to the EAEU than to the European Union.