“From the point of view of water, they (the Ukrainian authorities) will not be able to block it. Therefore, there is no threat of water loss, the level (of water) will not fall. I don’t see any risks for land reclamation, everything is according to plan,” Aksyonov told reporters.

In May 2014, Ukraine cut off the water supply to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal, which provided 90% of the peninsula’s needs. For eight years, residents and enterprises of the region received water only from local sources. In 2020, the water supply situation in Crimea became critical, as low rainfall and a winter with little snow led to a drought. Simferopol switched to supplying water from underground sources, in the main cities, schedules were introduced for supplying drinking water to the population, which were in effect until the first half of the summer of 2021, when it rained on the peninsula. During a special operation, the Russian military unblocked the North Crimean Canal in the Kherson region, and water again began to flow to the peninsula.