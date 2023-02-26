Media: Buckingham Palace will give the wife of Charles III Camille a new title

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Buckingham Palace after the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain intends to officially call his wife Camilla the queen, and not the queen consort, the Daily Mail newspaper reports, citing sources. Buckingham Palace after the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain intends to officially call his wife Camilla the queen, and not the queen consort, the Daily Mail newspaper reports, citing sources.

“Buckingham Palace intends to officially refer to Camilla as ‘Queen’ rather than ‘Queen Consort’… changes are likely to come after King Charles’s coronation in May,” the publication said, citing unnamed sources.

According to the publication, the first step towards this was the event that Camilla held on Thursday. The Queen Consort hosted an event to mark the second anniversary of the Queen’s Reading Club without a consort.

“There is a perception in the palace that the title of queen consort is cumbersome and it may be easier for Camilla to be called simply queen when the time comes,” another source told the publication.

According to the publication, Prince Philip was officially the Prince Consort, but he was not called that. In addition, the wife of King George V was technically also a Queen Consort, but in public she was called Queen Elizabeth.

The Times archivist notes that Camilla was called queen consort because after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there could be confusion. However, now the conversion of the queen consort no longer seems necessary.

The queen consort is the wife of the reigning king, she has the same social rank as her husband, but does not have the political and military powers of the regent.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became king, taking the name Charles III, his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort.