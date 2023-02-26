Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ratifies solidarity with the people of Syria | News

The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union showed this Saturday its solidarity with Syria, a country severely affected along with Türkiye by the earthquakes of February 6, and demanded the lifting of the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the United States and other Western nations against Damascus.

New humanitarian aid arrives in Syria after earthquake

“The congressmen declare their solidarity with sister Syria, and the formation of a delegation from the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union to confirm their support and be with their people and continue providing the necessary capacities to be with the Syrian brothers after the earthquake that devastated several cities and towns there,” the organization said in a statement.

Likewise, the text emphasizes the need for joint Arab action at all levels so that Syria can return to occupying its role in the Arab arenas, both regionally and internationally.

إعلان بغداد :

يعلن المجتمعون مع الشقيقة سوريا ، وتشكيل وفد الاتحاد البرلماني العربي للتأكيد على والوقوف مع شعبها واستمرار تقديم الإمكانات للوقوف مع الأشقاء السوريين بعد حادث الزلزال الذي أصاب عددا عددا من المدن المدن والقرى فيها … pic.twitter.com/3tMNOcWtyo

February 25, 2023

For his part, at the closing of the thirty-fourth Conference of the Arab Union (AU), held in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, the president of the Syrian People’s Assembly (Legislative Assembly), Hamouda Sabbagh called on organizations related to the AU to put pressure on Western nations that support the economic blockade against their nation.

Sabbagh stressed that these measures exacerbate the pain and crisis suffered by the Syrian people, cause shortages of equipment and supplies for rescue operations, and hinder economic, social, educational and health recovery.

Popular convoy to break the blockade

The Arab and International Campaign against the Blockade of Syria promotes the initiative of sending a popular convoy to that nation to break the blockade imposed by the West.

Its members agreed this Friday that various personalities and parties in solidarity with the Syrian cause make international contacts to guarantee the success of the initiative, which seeks to articulate a popular convoy of support for Damascus that travels the Arab world from west to east.

This project is part of a global offensive targeting the United States and its coercive sanctions against the Syrian people, which remain in force despite the devastating earthquakes that hit the Arab nation and Türkiye on February 6.





