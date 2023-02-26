Iran not going to develop nuclear weapons, says CIA director

“We do not believe that the Supreme Leader of Iran has made a decision to restart the nuclear weapons program, which was postponed or terminated at the end of 2003,” Burns said in an interview with CBS.

Last Sunday, Bloomberg, citing two high-ranking diplomats, published an article stating that IAEA inspectors discovered last week in Iran the presence of enriched uranium up to 84% – an amount sufficient to create a nuclear weapon. In response, the official representative of the AEOI called such reports a “distortion of facts”, pointing once again to the “peaceful” orientation of Iran’s nuclear energy.