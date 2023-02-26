Iran not going to develop nuclear weapons, says CIA director

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The United States does not believe that the Iranian leadership has decided to resume the nuclear weapons program, CIA director William Burns said.
“We do not believe that the Supreme Leader of Iran has made a decision to restart the nuclear weapons program, which was postponed or terminated at the end of 2003,” Burns said in an interview with CBS.
Yesterday, 16:55
Iran adopts cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers
The United States has repeatedly stated that it will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons. In July last year, Burns said that in the time after the withdrawal from the JCPOA, Iran had the opportunity to achieve the possession of the components necessary to create a nuclear weapon “in weeks.”
Last Sunday, Bloomberg, citing two high-ranking diplomats, published an article stating that IAEA inspectors discovered last week in Iran the presence of enriched uranium up to 84% – an amount sufficient to create a nuclear weapon. In response, the official representative of the AEOI called such reports a “distortion of facts”, pointing once again to the “peaceful” orientation of Iran’s nuclear energy.
February 24, 14:43
Kyiv did not prove the supply of weapons by Tehran to Moscow, Iranian Foreign Ministry said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report