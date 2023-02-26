|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will fall apart without the support of NATO specialists, Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, said on the program of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
“Without the NATO military, which will complete the units and carry out combat missions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will fall apart,” the American specialist explained.
In his opinion, the Kiev regime is experiencing a shortage of military personnel, which is why it is forced to “mutilate boys, old people and women in the ranks of its army.”
In turn, as McGregor noted, Russia “managed to build up the most powerful and largest military potential in the last thirty years.”
Western countries constantly talk about the fact that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and increase the supply of weapons and military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly stated that military assistance does not bode well for the Kyiv authorities and only prolongs the conflict, and transport with weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
