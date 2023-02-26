The Armed Forces of Ukraine will fall apart without the support of NATO specialists, Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, said on the program of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Without the NATO military, which will complete the units and carry out combat missions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will fall apart,” the American specialist explained.

In his opinion, the Kiev regime is experiencing a shortage of military personnel, which is why it is forced to “mutilate boys, old people and women in the ranks of its army.”