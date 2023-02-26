The Permanent Mission of Russia told how the West forced to vote in the UN General Assembly

UN, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The West “twisted the arms” of countries when voting on the anti-Russian resolution of the United Nations General Assembly this week, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy representative to the UN, wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Methods for achieving results are again ‘cowboy’, UN colleagues from developing countries vied with each other complaining to us about Westerners ‘behind the backs’, asking us not to be offended and to get into position,” Polyansky said.

According to him, almost forty minutes before the lunch break, the meeting was suddenly interrupted and continued after two hours in order to “stagger the most recalcitrant.” This happened at the suggestion of “Hungarian Chairman of the General Assembly Csaba Keresa, who has long ceased to even pretend to be objective and impartial,” the diplomat specified.