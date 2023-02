The Permanent Mission of Russia told how the West forced to vote in the UN General Assembly

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly adopted an anti-Russian resolution prepared by Western countries. 141 countries voted in favor, seven opposed, and 32 abstained. The resolution requires Moscow to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine “within its internationally recognized borders” and stop strikes on critical infrastructure. At the same time, the text does not contain similar calls to Kyiv and does not mention the need to stop the shelling of Donbass by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The document is not binding.