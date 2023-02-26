|Fact-checking
UN, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The West “twisted the arms” of countries when voting on the anti-Russian resolution of the United Nations General Assembly this week, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy representative to the UN, wrote on his Telegram channel.
“Methods for achieving results are again ‘cowboy’, UN colleagues from developing countries vied with each other complaining to us about Westerners ‘behind the backs’, asking us not to be offended and to get into position,” Polyansky said.
According to him, almost forty minutes before the lunch break, the meeting was suddenly interrupted and continued after two hours in order to “stagger the most recalcitrant.” This happened at the suggestion of “Hungarian Chairman of the General Assembly Csaba Keresa, who has long ceased to even pretend to be objective and impartial,” the diplomat specified.
“During this time, according to our calculations, almost 30 pairs of hands were twisted,” Polyansky added.
On Thursday, the UN General Assembly adopted an anti-Russian resolution prepared by Western countries. 141 countries voted in favor, seven opposed, and 32 abstained. The resolution requires Moscow to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine “within its internationally recognized borders” and stop strikes on critical infrastructure. At the same time, the text does not contain similar calls to Kyiv and does not mention the need to stop the shelling of Donbass by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The document is not binding.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
