G20 fails to pass a resolution against Russia | News

The meeting in India of the finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20, which brings together the world‘s most important advanced and emerging economies (G20), ended this Saturday without a joint statement, after failing to reach a consensus. about the war between Russia and Ukraine.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Putin accuses the West of trying to undermine Russia

Instead, India, host of the event, issued a summary of the pro tempore presidency (in the hands of New Delhi) on Saturday that exposes the controversial paragraphs of the declaration that were not accepted by the Russian and Chinese representation.

A statement also appeared on the website of India’s Finance Ministry, showing that the country refused to sign a resolution condemning Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

According to the document, the third paragraph states that “most members strongly condemned” the Ukrainian conflict and “underlined that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the world economy.”

At the same time, it is pointed out that there were “different assessments of the situation and of the sanctions”, as well as that paragraphs 3 and 4 of the document, taken from the joint declaration of the G20 leaders at the summit held on 15 and 16 November 2022 in Bali (Indonesia).

The document included two paragraphs on the war, but added that Russia and China disagreed, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Leaders of countries including the United States and France wanted a condemnation of Moscow over the dispute, while host India felt the G20 was not the appropriate forum to address the issue and wanted a more neutral term like crisis or challenge to describe the geopolitical situation.

Ministers from China, Russia, Mexico and Türkiye did not participate in the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in person, but were present for virtual meetings, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reported.

Discussions in Bangalore, the southern city where the two-day meeting is taking place, focused on the damaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine one year after the start of the conflict, but also on debt relief for poor countries facing food and energy inflation.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source