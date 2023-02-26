MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada are increasingly saying that Ukraine cannot win the conflict, writes Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada are increasingly saying that Ukraine cannot win the conflict, writes Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin.

During the Munich Security Conference, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that “time is not on Putin’s side” in the conflict with Ukraine.

“Almost all Ukrainian officials I met in Munich disagree with this statement. <...> For them, endless conflict means Putin’s victory and the loss of the country as they know it,” the observer countered.

According to him, Ukrainian politicians are concerned that the Biden administration does not support Kyiv’s strategy, which is to actively conduct hostilities and avoid a “protracted stalemate.”

For example, Rada deputy Yelyzaveta Yasko noted that the West’s statement about supporting Ukraine “as much as it takes” seems “very dangerous.” Also, Yasko, in an interview with a journalist, said that “the window of opportunity for victory is closing.”

Another representative of the Verkhovna Rada, Aleksey Goncharenko, suggested that if the conflict drags on for a few more years, then Ukraine will face a “Pyrrhic victory.”

Among other unfavorable factors for Kyiv, the author noted Biden’s reluctance to send weapons to Ukraine that it requests.

In conclusion, Rodzhin said that if the strategy of the West is followed, by the next anniversary of the special operation “Ukraine to be saved” may cease to exist.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies, the programs cost tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.