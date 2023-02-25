Israel detains 21 people during protests against judicial reform

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Israeli police detained 21 people during protests against judicial reform, several police officers were injured, according to the Times of Israel newspaper. Israeli police detained 21 people during protests against judicial reform, several police officers were injured, according to the Times of Israel newspaper.

“A total of 21 protesters were detained on the Ayalon highway after disturbing the order,” the publication said, citing police.

As the newspaper notes with reference to the Israeli police, all roads in Tel Aviv, which were blocked for several hours during a mass protest against judicial reform, have reopened.

According to police, several police officers suffered minor injuries during clashes with protesters in Tel Aviv, including “two were bitten by rioters.”

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post reported that hundreds of thousands of people across Israel protested on Saturday against judicial reform.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for dialogue amid mass protests over judicial reform in the country.

The proposed bill will limit the influence of the Supreme Court on the process of adopting basic laws, allow parliamentarians to challenge decisions of the Supreme Court, and give the government control over the procedure for appointing judges. The Israeli Knesset passed the first part of the proposed reform in the first reading last Monday.

Earlier, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog called on the government to suspend the reform process and return to dialogue with the opposition. Opponents of the reform have been holding regular demonstrations of many thousands in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem since early January.