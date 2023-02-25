Turkish authorities detain the mayor of the city of Nurdagi | News

The Turkish authorities reported this Saturday on the arrest of the mayor of the city of Nurdagi, (Gaziantep province), Okkes Kovak for being involved in an investigation into structural failures that caused the collapse of numerous buildings in the town after the magnitude 7 earthquake. ,8 of last February 6.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 44,218

The accusation relates to Kovak with the violation of rules in the construction of houses in the mentioned city.

Likewise, the businessman Yunnus Kaya, owner of the construction company in charge of making several of the buildings that ended up affected when the earthquake occurred.

The Ministry of Justice of Türkiye reported a few days ago that they are investigating in several provinces affected by the earthquakes for issues related to the construction of buildings and buildings.

The latest figures underscore that 131 suspects have been indicted and 113 arrests have been ordered. The researchers rely on the criteria that by respecting the established standards, many damages, injuries and deaths could have been avoided.

The most recent report from the Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) detailed that the number of deaths from the earthquakes on February 6 stands at 44,218.

