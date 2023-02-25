Netizens noticed Zelensky’s “double” in the story of the Polish media

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Netizens noticed in the plot of the Polish newspaper Fakt a double of Vladimir Zelensky during a meeting with US President Joe Biden. Netizens noticed in the plot of the Polish newspaper Fakt a double of Vladimir Zelensky during a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The Polish edition of Fakt published on its Youtube channel a story dedicated to the visit of the American leader to Kyiv. Netizens noticed that in the footage of Biden climbing the stairs, “another Zelensky” suddenly appeared.

“Why are they showing us two Zelenskys?” asked one of the commentators.

“Behind the two presidents is Zelensky’s doppelgänger,” another added.

“Which is more like the real thing,” a third answered him.

“Two drug addicts at once,” another user shared his opinion.

“Is this the real Biden?” the spectator asked.

“The circus is in full swing,” commentators concluded.

Earlier, Biden arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and met with Volodymyr Zelensky. Simultaneously with the trip of the American president, the United States announced a new $460 million aid package for Ukraine.