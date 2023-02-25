|Fact-checking
The demonstration, which took place in the center of the Italian capital on Santi Apostoli (Holy Apostles) Square, gathered about a hundred demonstrators who came out with posters and streamers against the current government of Giorgi Meloni and against the “imperialist policy of NATO.” Other participants of the action recalled the tragedy in the Odessa House of Trade Unions and demanded Italy‘s withdrawal from the EU and NATO.
“We are convinced that lifting sanctions against the Russian Federation and ending this useless conflict is an urgent need. Our vision is to restore relations with Russian friends and work for the good of the world,” one of the representatives of the Sovereign and People’s Democracy movement that organized the rally told RIA Novosti “Paolo Pace.
According to the speakers from the stage, the pro-European policy of Rome dragged the Italian people into a confrontation with the Russian Federation, which resulted in serious economic consequences for the ordinary population. The origins of this confrontation, according to participants in the political movement, lie in the desire of the United States to eliminate Russia as a reliable supplier of energy resources for Europe.
Similar demonstrations calling for peace in Ukraine were held on Saturday in other Italian cities. Participants in the procession in Genoa, where more than two thousand people took to the streets, called for “lowering weapons and raising salaries.” Separate groups of activists demanded to stop sending weapons to Kyiv and stop the arms race. Various public, trade union and human rights organizations held rallies and marches for peace in Ukraine in Pisa, Milan, Florence, Lecce.
