Similar demonstrations calling for peace in Ukraine were held on Saturday in other Italian cities. Participants in the procession in Genoa, where more than two thousand people took to the streets, called for “lowering weapons and raising salaries.” Separate groups of activists demanded to stop sending weapons to Kyiv and stop the arms race. Various public, trade union and human rights organizations held rallies and marches for peace in Ukraine in Pisa, Milan, Florence, Lecce.