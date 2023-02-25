|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The introduction of EU sanctions against the international media group “Russia Today” has become a new step in the self-destruction of Europe, which is being pushed to such measures by the United States, Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the media group, told RIA Novosti.
“Bad story. The Americans force Europe to be” holier than the Pope. By and large, we are doing it now,” he said.
Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya, also fell under personal sanctions under the 10th package. He said it didn’t evoke any emotion in him.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
