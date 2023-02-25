President of Belarus will visit China at the end of February | News

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday.

China outlines its position on solving the conflict in Ukraine

According to the statement, the head of state of Belarus will pay an official visit to the Asian nation between February 28 and March 2.

Media from the Eurasian nation detailed that the visit plans to review a journey of several years of work, exchange and bilateral cooperation with China.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Sat.pic.twitter.com/Csnn0dMjVB

In September 2022, the presidents of both nations announced a strategic partnership between the two countries during a meeting in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In this sense, both leaders will study measures and achievements since that meeting, as well as new potential that remains to be exploited in pursuit of the development of both nations.

In the same way, they will discuss large-scale projects, both in the political and economic spheres, and on the main current challenges at the international level.





