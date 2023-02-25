The EU included Iranian companies in the package of sanctions due to the “supply of UAVs” to Russia

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 – RIA Novosti. The European Union on Saturday released lists of individuals and companies that were included in the new anti-Russian sanctions package, including seven Iranian companies that the EU considers involved in the supply of dual-use goods to Russia.

The EU Council said in a statement that said Iranian companies and organizations “manufacture military unmanned aerial vehicles that were used by the Russian military in a war of aggression, including against civilian infrastructure.”

In particular, the following Iranian companies and organizations were on the lists: Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines (DAMA), Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization (IRGC SSJO), Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company (Mado), Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industries, Shahed Aviation Industries.

Western countries claim that Iran is allegedly currently supplying drones to Russia for military operations in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied such accusations. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran supplied the Russian Federation with drones, but a few months before the start of a special operation in Ukraine. Iran also expanded its sanctions against the European Union in response.