Ukraine initiated informational Ramstein

MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine initiates an “informational Ramstein”, said the head of the Ministry of Culture Alexander Tkachenko.
“We are initiating an informational Ramstein. And I really hope that in the near future the EU leadership will announce it, including, first of all, a discussion at the expert level, and then at the ministerial level,” he said on the air of the national telethon ” United News”.
Tkachenko said that he was confident in the support of the “Ukrainian information struggle” at the level of the European Union.
At the Ramstein air base in Germany, several meetings of the contact group on support for Ukraine by NATO countries and their allies were held earlier. At these meetings, the supply of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv was discussed.
February 24, 10:38 Special military operation in Ukraine
Kyiv called on the West to double support
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
