MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The West disrupted the adoption of collective decisions at the G20 meeting, India, as chairman, took a constructive position and tried to take into account the interests of all, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The agency recalled that on February 24-25, Bangalore hosted the first meeting of the heads of sectoral departments, consisting of finance ministers and heads of central banks, under the Indian G20 Presidency. There, as a result of the dialogue on financial issues, it was possible to agree on measures designed to give additional impetus to the world economy and financial markets.

“We note the constructive role of the Indian Chairmanship, which sought to take into account the interests and positions of all countries in a fair manner. The balanced approaches formulated in this context create a good foundation for responding to modern challenges in the field of global finance and related industries, including support for economic growth and the implementation of sustainable development goals,” the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, Moscow regrets that the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilized by the collective West and used by it in an anti-Russian, purely confrontational vein, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

“Our opponents, primarily in the face of the US, the EU and the G7, still do not slow down in their paranoid attempts to isolate Russia, to shift their blame for the provoked problems in the field of international security and the world economy. Through open blackmail and diktat by throwing in absurd interpretations of the situation in Ukraine, the Westerners have once again thwarted the adoption of collective decisions,” the ministry said.

The agency noted that the fully approved text of the document, with the exception of the wording on Ukraine, became hostage to this aggressive line.

“The results of the meeting never received an agreed status and were released only as a statement by the chairman, and not as a joint work. Russia and China made a strong protest on this issue,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry noted that “many other delegations also experienced serious disappointment with such ultimatum actions by the United States and its allies, which do not stop sowing enmity and hatred.”

In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the West to refuse to recognize the objective realities of the multipolar world , to start building normal relations with the new centers of power in the international arena.

“We proceed from the premise that the G20 should remain an economic forum, and not interfere in the security sphere, as was unanimously confirmed at its last year’s summit on November 15-16 in Bali. We will continue to contribute to the performance of the G20’s functions entrusted to it on a mutually beneficial and depoliticized basis,” the statement said.