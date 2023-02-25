The EU included the Russia Today media group in the tenth sanctions package

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 – RIA Novosti. The Council of the European Union has included the Rossiya Segodnya media group on the list of organizations subject to EU sanctions, follows from an official decision.

The sanctions are in effect.

20:51 The expert commented on the imposition of sanctions against Sputnik and RT

The motivational part says that the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes Sputnik, supports the Russian government, in particular, actions “that violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.”

The resolution also lists organizations and media associated with the media group: RIA Novosti, Sputnik, ria.ru, PRIME, inoSMI, TOK/KOT, Baltnews, Ukraina.ru, Social Navigator, the Arctic, Radio Sputnik.

Russia Today is a media group associated with the Russian government. It is financed from the federal budget of the Russian Federation. Through its affiliated media outlet Sputnik, Rossiya Segodnya is spreading propaganda and pro-government disinformation about Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine.

The document also states that the media group “distributed information about the responsibility of Western countries that imposed sanctions on the Russian Federation for the food crisis in Africa.”.

Inclusion in the sanctions lists of organizations means the freezing of assets in the EU, in particular, bank accounts. It is also prohibited to directly or indirectly provide funds or assets to these organizations. According to the information of the EU Council, all legal entities and individuals under EU jurisdiction must comply with the sanctions regime.

20:36 The EU imposed sanctions against Vyshinsky

The European Union consistently imposes sanctions and bans the broadcasting of Russian media, explaining this as an alleged desire to protect EU residents from “Kremlin propaganda”.

So, on March 2 last year, the European Union banned the distribution of the signal and content of RT and Sputnik against the backdrop of the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. In particular, RT – Russia Today English, RT – Russia Today UK, RT – Russia Today Germany , RT – Russia Today France and RT – Russia Today Spanish, as well as Sputnik were banned.

The EU also suspended the broadcasting on its territory of three state Russian TV channels: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 and TV Center – International.

Later, as part of the ninth sanctions package, NTV / NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and Channel One, media organizations: the founder of RT ANO TV Novosti, as well as the media holding National Media Group and VGTRK were banned.

The tenth package also added RT and Sputnik resources in Arabic, which until recently remained available in the EU.

Sanctions against Russian media are comprehensive. They prohibit all means of information dissemination: television and radio broadcasting in the EU countries, including satellite, cable and Internet broadcasting, platforms, websites and applications.

At the same time, in accordance with the Charter of the European Union on Human Rights, restrictive measures should not prevent the employees of these media outlets from carrying out journalistic activities in the territory of the European Union.