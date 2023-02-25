Russian surgeon Roshal included in EU sanctions list

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BRUSSELS, Feb 25 – RIA Novosti. Leonid Roshal, President of the Research Institute of Emergency Children’s Surgery and Traumatology, is included in the tenth EU sanctions list against the Russian Federation, follows from a document published on Saturday.
According to the document, Roshal is also co-chairman of the central headquarters of the All-Russian Popular Front, which supports the Russian special operation in Ukraine. In addition, Roshal is said to have made “personal statements in support of military action against Ukraine.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report