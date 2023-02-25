The EU imposed sanctions against the head of the HRC Fadeev and Ombudsman Moskalkova

BRUSSELS, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation, Valery Fadeev, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, are included in the 10th package of EU sanctions, follows from a document published in the official journal of the EU.

In the motivational part, it is reported that in the EU they are considered responsible for supporting and implementing actions and policies that undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Moskalkova, as noted, “actively promotes” the Russian position on the denial of “the practice of” filtration “and deportation applied to the Ukrainian population.” “In her various public speeches, Tatyana Moskalkova constantly denied the fact of the deportation of Ukrainian citizens, thereby actively spreading disinformation on behalf of and in the interests of the Russian government,” the document says.

Fadeev, according to the European Union, is responsible for “justifying the Russian invasion” on the territory of Ukraine, as well as spreading propaganda and disinformation. The head of the HRC was also reminded of the support for referendums in Crimea and Donbass.