Cristina Fernández asks to investigate the Buenos Aires police | News

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner requested this Friday that the possible “criminal responsibility” of the Buenos Aires City police be investigated in the attack that had her as a victim on September 1, 2022.

Cristina Fernández challenges the judge in the case of the attack against her

In the complaint presented before the judicial authority, it is considered that the Buenos Aires police were “the force with the greatest presence in the place where the failed attack was planned and carried out” in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta.

The lawyers representing the vice president, José Manuel Ubeira and Marcos Aldazabal, formulated the proposal in a 28-page letter that they addressed to the prosecutor Carlos Rívolo, who has delegated the case in which judge María Eugenia Capuchetti is also involved.

“We have come to urge that, after five months of investigation, evidentiary measures be available regarding the possible criminal responsibility of the Police of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires,” the plaintiff lawyers in the case argued.

“The City Police was, moreover, the one most responsible for guaranteeing the safety of the vice president (who was only saved by a miracle),” the lawyers maintained in the letter in which they reviewed different violent episodes that had the victim as a victim. former president and/or leaders and militants of the political space she represents.

The letter also targeted the Minister of Security and Justice of the City of Buenos Aires (on leave), Marcelo D’Alessandro, and in it Judge Capuchetti was again questioned, accusing her of not having investigated the Buenos Aires police for their alleged links to the leadership of that force.

“What happened on September 1 was the consequence of a series of previous violence that enabled and validated the scenario that gave rise to an attempted assassination of a woman in her position as Vice President in a democratic system,” the lawyers stated in the court filing.





