The Shor party called on the Moldovan authorities to abandon military rhetoric

CHISINAU, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Marina Tauber, chairman of the parliamentary faction of the opposition Shor party in Moldova, called on the country’s leadership on Saturday to abandon military rhetoric and attempts to escalate the situation in the republic.

The politician filmed her speech against the backdrop of the country’s main Orthodox church “The Birth of the Lord”.

14:15 A rally was held in Chisinau calling for peace in Moldova

“We demand from President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and all other authorities to stop escalating the situation, give up harsh militaristic statements. Moldova needs peace. People want peace, tranquility and pray to God for this,” Tauber said during a video message.

The politician also called on the country’s leadership to “strongly condemn any statements or intentions from outside regarding military intervention in Transnistria.”

On Thursday night, a number of media outlets reported on the escalation of the situation on the Transnistrian section of the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, where Ukrainian troops were allegedly concentrated. The official authorities of Moldova did not come out with statements and explanations that day, however, on Friday afternoon, the republic’s Ministry of Defense announced that it did not see direct military threats to Transnistria from Ukraine.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, speaking at a conference in Munich, expressed regret that the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PSD) lacked the support of the inhabitants to obtain consent for the country’s accession to NATO. Sandu called on Western countries to help Moldova with weapons to strengthen security. Sandu also said that attempts were being prepared in the republic to change the constitutional order, she called on the country’s parliament to tighten security legislation. Prior to this, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the European Council, said that Ukrainian intelligence had previously intercepted the alleged “Russian plan” to “destroy the democratic order” in Moldova.