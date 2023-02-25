Iran adopts cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers

The new Paveh cruise missile, with a range of up to 1,650 kilometers, has entered service with Iran, Tasnim reports with reference to Amirali Hajizade, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces).

“Brigadier General Amirali Hajizade said the new cruise missile has a range of 1,650 kilometers,” the agency reports.

According to him, Hajizade noted that the Iranian missiles currently being produced are of the utmost accuracy, adding that all US military bases in the region are within range of Iranian missiles.