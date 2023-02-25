Klitschko said that the fire area in Kyiv is two thousand “squares”

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said that the fire area at the enterprise in Kyiv is about 2,000 square meters.

“The fire occurred in a metal warehouse on the territory of one of the enterprises. An area of ​​​​about 2,000 square meters is on fire,” he wrote in his Telegram channel. Klitschko also noted that 19 pieces of equipment and about 90 rescuers were involved in the localization of the fire.