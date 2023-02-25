Klitschko said that the fire area in Kyiv is two thousand “squares”

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said that the fire area at the enterprise in Kyiv is about 2,000 square meters.
Earlier, Klitschko announced a fire at an enterprise in the capital.
“The fire occurred in a metal warehouse on the territory of one of the enterprises. An area of about 2,000 square meters is on fire,” he wrote in his Telegram channel. Klitschko also noted that 19 pieces of equipment and about 90 rescuers were involved in the localization of the fire.
The Kyiv city military administration specified that the fire occurred in a warehouse of paint and varnish products. “There is no information about the victims. The data is being specified,” the military city administration said in a statement.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
