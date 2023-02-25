6.1 magnitude earthquake is recorded north of Japan | News

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off the Kushiro coast of Hokkaido, Japan‘s main northern island, the weather agency reported Saturday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), at 10:27 p.m. local time, the epicenter of the tremor was located at a latitude of 42.8 degrees north and a longitude of 145.1 degrees east, and it occurred at a depth of 60 kilometers. .

No tsunami warning has been issued.

Strong tremor in Kushiro����

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred at 10:27 pm on February 25, 2023 local time (8:27 am Peruvian time), with the epicenter located 30 km south of Hamanaka ����. Depth: 60 km.

Intensity: 5- Nemuro, Shibetsu. Data: JMA pic.twitter.com/rwFxUZciKW

— ASISMET (@Asismet_IF)

February 25, 2023

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 60 km in the Pacific Ocean off Kushiro, also struck a wider region including northeastern and eastern Japan, the agency said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS), a global earthquake monitoring center, confirmed the magnitude of the earthquake, recorded about 66 kilometers west-northwest of the city of Kushiro, in the island of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan.





