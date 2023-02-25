|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The widespread desire for tolerance, which has gone as far as censoring children’s literature, threatens to distort the meaning of the works, writes British writer Imogen West-Knights in an article for Slate.
So, she criticized the copyright owner of the books Roald Dahl after he announced his intention to make changes to the texts of the classic of British literature.
The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin are working on what they call “small and carefully thought out changes to ensure that Dahl’s books ‘still appeal to all modern kids,'” West Knights explains.
It is reported that the main changes relate to aspects such as weight, mental health, gender and racial origin of the characters.
“For example, Augustus Gloop (the hero of the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” – Approx. ed.) will become “huge” and not “fat”. But most of the plot revolves around the fact that he is fat, and getting rid of this quality implies that the word “fat” is an insult in itself, and not a description of one of the possible body types. And what have you achieved? the writer was outraged.
This is not the first example of a desire for tolerance in British society. In early February, the Anglican Church said it would explore the possibility of using gender-neutral terms to refer to God.
British writer Roald Dahl is one of the classics of children’s literature, the author of the books “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Matilda”, “Witches”, “The Big and Kind Giant”, “Fantastic Mr. Fox”. His work has been translated into 63 languages and has sold over 300 million copies.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
