Japan will allocate funds for the development of the social sphere of Moldova

CHISINAU, February 25 – RIA Novosti. Japan will allocate $100 million to Moldova for the development of education, medicine, gender equality and support for other social projects, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Saturday.
Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising energy prices. In the country, gas tariffs increased by almost seven times in 2022, and for electricity by almost four times.
“Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is providing a $100 million loan to Moldova. In a telephone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, I highly appreciated the assistance provided to us in these difficult times, which is designed to strengthen the state’s capabilities and solve problems, facing our country, as well as for the implementation of many development projects in various fields, including medicine, energy efficiency, agriculture, education, environmental protection and gender equality,” Popescu wrote in his Telegram channel.
The minister noted that Japan promised this assistance during the recent G7 summit, which was held online with the participation of the leaders of the G7 countries.
Last December, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, while on a visit to Tokyo, discussed energy security issues with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It was agreed that Japan would send additional assistance to Moldova in the amount of 27 million dollars and consider the possibilities for further financial assistance, taking into account the situation in this country.
