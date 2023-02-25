Anti-NATO rally in Madrid

|Fact-checking
MADRID, Feb 25 – RIA Novosti. A march against NATO’s military strategy and sending weapons to Ukraine took place in the Spanish capital, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports on Saturday.
In Madrid, the People’s Assembly Against War, which includes various organizations and individuals, called a demonstration under the following slogans: “Against all wars, against all blocs”, “Away with NATO, away with military bases”, “No sending weapons”, “Down with militaristic budgets”, “Neither Putin nor NATO”.
“Obviously, the resolution of this conflict will not happen due to the intervention of NATO and imperialist Europe,” said one of the organizers of the march, which began in one of the central squares of Callo and ended with a rally in front of the Spanish Foreign Ministry.
The protesters opposed the increase in military budgets, which now amount to about 2% of the country’s GDP, demanding that these resources be reallocated to social spending and support for the population amid rising prices for electricity, basic products and services.
“This conflict has energized the role of NATO, prompting various countries in Europe to increase the military spending required by the United States, which has led to higher prices for the most basic resources, such as energy and food, in the face of an economic, energy and social crisis on a global scale,” the representatives explain. People’s Assembly against the war.
Last week, the left-wing Podemos party, which is part of a coalition government with the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), called on the country’s authorities to reconsider their position on the conflict. At the 3rd European Peace Conference, Spain‘s Minister for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, called for a new alliance of countries that would advocate for a peaceful solution to the conflict.
In January, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the kingdom’s government has allocated more than 300 million euros for military assistance to Kyiv. In December, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported that more than 40 deliveries were made to Ukraine through Poland, including military equipment (large-caliber artillery ammunition, long-range ammunition, anti-tank ammunition, etc.), military equipment (uniforms and equipment for cold weather ), medical equipment (individual combat kits, respirators, emergency medical equipment, etc.), generators of various capacities, light all-terrain vehicles, ambulances and humanitarian aid. Also, the Spanish government announced in early November that it had sent Ukraine anti-missile and air defense systems, including six Hawk launchers and an Aspide anti-aircraft system. Spain also plans to transfer 6 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, Sanchez confirmed, saying his government will try to increase this number to 10.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
