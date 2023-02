Anti-NATO rally in Madrid

In January, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the kingdom’s government has allocated more than 300 million euros for military assistance to Kyiv. In December, the country’s Ministry of Defense reported that more than 40 deliveries were made to Ukraine through Poland, including military equipment (large-caliber artillery ammunition, long-range ammunition, anti-tank ammunition, etc.), military equipment (uniforms and equipment for cold weather ), medical equipment (individual combat kits, respirators, emergency medical equipment, etc.), generators of various capacities, light all-terrain vehicles, ambulances and humanitarian aid. Also, the Spanish government announced in early November that it had sent Ukraine anti-missile and air defense systems, including six Hawk launchers and an Aspide anti-aircraft system. Spain also plans to transfer 6 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, Sanchez confirmed, saying his government will try to increase this number to 10.