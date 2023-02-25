MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. In the city of Khorol, Poltava region of Ukraine, a bust of Soviet General Ivan Tretyak was dismantled, the Ukrainian publication Suspilne (Public) reported. In the city of Khorol, Poltava region of Ukraine, a bust of Soviet General Ivan Tretyak was dismantled, the Ukrainian publication Suspilne (Public) reported.

“In the city of Khorol, on February 25, a bust of Soviet military leader Ivan Tretiak was dismantled,” the publication reported.

February 14, 17:29 Monument to Suvorov dismantled in Odessa region

Oleg Pustovgar, a regional representative of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory in the Poltava region, told the publication that the dismantling work was carried out by order of the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Dmitry Lunin.

Ivan Tretyak – Soviet military leader, army general, Hero of the Soviet Union. Born in 1923 in the village of Malaya Popovka, Khorolsky district, Poltava region. From 1986 to 1991, Tretyak was Deputy Minister of Defense of the USSR, and from 1987 to 1991 – Commander-in-Chief of the USSR Air Defense Forces.

The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities have begun to fight not only with Soviet history, but with everything connected with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years.