Statement of G20 finance ministers accepted without position on Ukraine

NEW DELHI, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The final document at the meeting of the heads of finance ministries and central banks of the G20 countries was adopted without a position on Ukraine due to the objections of China and Russia, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of Finance published not a communique of the meeting of the G20 finance ministers, but a “chairman’s summary and final document”, which noted the difference in approaches on the issue of Ukraine.

A statement following the three-day meeting noted that “all G20 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to paragraphs 1, 2 and paragraphs 5 to 17 along with annexes 1 and 2.” Points 3 and 4 of the final document dealt with the condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, these points themselves were adapted from last year’s declaration of the G20 leaders in Bali.

“Russia and China had reservations, so the communiqué could not be published. Instead, the summary of the G20 chairman and the final document were published,” the Indian finance minister said at a press conference.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation, said that officials in India intend to avoid using the term “war” in relation to the situation in Ukraine in any joint G20 statements. It is noted that Indian officials are also concerned that plans by some countries to continue imposing sanctions against Russia will divert attention from other priorities of the G20 meetings.