US President Joe Biden said earlier that the plan proposed by China to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is beneficial only to Russia.
08:00
China made a bet in the Ukrainian game
“This is not a plan-map, this is a concept of China‘s vision of the situation in Ukraine and around it. Twelve points – this is the essence of the Chinese position today. There is a certain compromise in this position – to reconcile Russia with the West, but still dominates, although and a hidden, anti-American approach. In particular, the main point is the rejection of the Cold War mentality. It is headlined,” the expert said in a commentary to RIA Novosti.
According to him, China also opposed the bloc policy in this way – the expert sees China‘s hint at the expansion of NATO, the AUKUS and QUAD blocs. The political scientist believes that one of the main points should be considered China‘s position against unilateral sanctions, which are not only against Moscow, but are also introduced against China.
“Naturally, the concept in this form is unacceptable, first of all, for Washington. Beijing is also not idealists, they expect Washington’s negative reaction,” Luzyanin said, adding that further aggravation is possible in Sino-American relations.
03:33
China put the West in its place after attacks over Ukraine
In turn, Russia and China will go for further rapprochement in terms of forming a big two on the main geopolitical tracks, as evidenced by the summit meeting, the expert believes.
On Friday, a 12-point statement containing a position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis was published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Among the main points: the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, the call to prevent further escalation. China also opposed the abuse of unilateral sanctions in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, as they do not help resolve the crisis.
Later, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia welcomes sincere efforts towards peace in Ukraine, especially the proposal of China. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow highly appreciates China‘s desire to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means. Kazakhstan also welcomes China‘s position on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the republic’s Foreign Ministry said.
08:00
Forcing the World to Peace American Style – Lessons from the UN Voting
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
