According to the journalist, now the Germans really have no choice.

“They are forced to rely on the United States. Washington sought to say:” We can do whatever we want, and we will achieve the continuation of this war by any means necessary, “Vega summed up.

On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to him, last summer, during the NATO exercises Baltops, American divers planted explosives under Russian gas pipelines, and three months later the Norwegians detonated the bomb. Washington categorically denies these accusations.