MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The United States blew up Nord Stream to force Germany to continue to support Ukraine, American journalist Jose Vega said in an interview with RT.

“It was just a large-scale geopolitical strategy designed to remind us that we have Germany on a short leash,” he said.

According to the journalist, now the Germans really have no choice.

“They are forced to rely on the United States. Washington sought to say:” We can do whatever we want, and we will achieve the continuation of this war by any means necessary, “Vega summed up.

On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to him, last summer, during the NATO exercises Baltops, American divers planted explosives under Russian gas pipelines, and three months later the Norwegians detonated the bomb. Washington categorically denies these accusations.

Explosions on two Russian export pipelines, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, occurred on September 26. Then a gas leak was discovered at once in four places. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet come to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the state of emergency an act of international terrorism.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

