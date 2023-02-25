|Fact-checking
“It was just a large-scale geopolitical strategy designed to remind us that we have Germany on a short leash,” he said.
Nebenzya said that the EU “swallowed” the undermining of the Nord Stream
“They are forced to rely on the United States. Washington sought to say:” We can do whatever we want, and we will achieve the continuation of this war by any means necessary, “Vega summed up.
On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to him, last summer, during the NATO exercises Baltops, American divers planted explosives under Russian gas pipelines, and three months later the Norwegians detonated the bomb. Washington categorically denies these accusations.
The United States expressed “concern” because of the sabotage on the “Nord Stream”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
