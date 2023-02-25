Prime Minister of India said that the issue of Ukraine should be resolved through negotiations

|Fact-checking
NEW DELHI, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The problem of Ukraine must be solved through dialogue and diplomacy, India is ready to contribute to any peace process, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
“The effects of the COVID pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine are being felt around the world. They have had a particularly negative impact on developing countries. We expressed our common concern about this. We agree that these problems can only be solved through joint efforts. We also emphasize this in “During the Indian G20 Presidency. From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process,” Modi said.
He added that India and Germany had agreed “that reforms in multilateral institutions are needed to better reflect global realities.”
“This is evident from our active participation within the G4 in improving the UN Security Council,” Modi said.
Scholz is in India on a two-day state visit. In addition to meeting with Modi, the German Chancellor will meet with Indian President Draupadi Murmu today. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, the visit of the German Chancellor will “strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense, work on closer economic ties, increase opportunities for talent mobility and provide strategic guidance to ongoing cooperation in science and technology.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
