Prime Minister of India said that the issue of Ukraine should be resolved through negotiations

NEW DELHI, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The problem of Ukraine must be solved through dialogue and diplomacy, India is ready to contribute to any peace process, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“This is evident from our active participation within the G4 in improving the UN Security Council,” Modi said.

Scholz is in India on a two-day state visit. In addition to meeting with Modi, the German Chancellor will meet with Indian President Draupadi Murmu today. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, the visit of the German Chancellor will “strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense, work on closer economic ties, increase opportunities for talent mobility and provide strategic guidance to ongoing cooperation in science and technology.”