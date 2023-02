Ambassador in Beijing told how Moscow will respond to the supply of tanks to Kyiv

Russia will be forced to take harsh retaliatory measures if the United States and other NATO countries provide Kyiv with weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

“Tank deliveries show that Washington knows no borders. If Washington and NATO countries provide Kiev with weapons, including tanks, to strike deep into our country and try to seize our constitutional territory, we will be forced to take harsh retaliatory measures,” Morgulov said in an interview with the Chinese state newspaper Global Times.

The ambassador also noted that the decision of the United States Germany and other NATO countries to supply tanks to Ukraine led to a further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and became irrefutable proof of the direct involvement of Western countries in the conflict.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.