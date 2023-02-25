Turkey detains mayor of city almost completely destroyed by earthquake

ISTANBUL, February 25 – RIA Novosti. On Saturday, the security forces detained the mayor of the city of Nurdagi, Okkesh Kavak, in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, in which almost no buildings remained after the earthquakes, the Sozcu newspaper reported.
According to the newspaper, on Thursday Yunus Kaya was detained in Mersin, who supervised contract work on the construction of dozens of houses that did not survive the earthquake, at the same time he is a member of the City Council and an employee of the construction commission. During the interrogation, it turned out that the official had several common projects with a company owned by the brother of Mayor Nurdaga.
February 19, 08:00

From under the rubble. What’s left of the Turkish economy after the earthquake

“As part of the investigation, the mayor of Nurdaga, Okkesh Kavak, was detained,” the newspaper reported.
In general, in Gaziantep, 22 people were detained in connection with an investigation into the unscrupulous construction of houses that collapsed after earthquakes, and arrest warrants were issued for 80.
On Friday, construction work began in Nurdagi, specialists began laying the foundation for 855 apartments.
Earlier, the authorities said that the city of Nurdagi in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, which was badly damaged by earthquakes, would be completely demolished and rebuilt. According to Turkish media, the population of the city was at least 40 thousand people.
Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. According to the latest data, more than 44 thousand people have died in Turkey. Two new earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred on Monday in Hatay province with an interval of three minutes, after which more than a hundred aftershocks were recorded. According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 500 were injured.
Common trouble: rescue operation in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.

1 of 14

A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
© AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy

Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks.

2 of 14

Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks.

© AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy
© Sputnik / Sertach Kayar / Go to the media bank

The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured.

3 out of 14

The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured.

© Sputnik / Sertach Kayar
Go to mediabank
© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali

Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey

4 out of 14

Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey

© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

“We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

5 out of 14

“We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
© Sputnik / Sertach Kayar / Go to the media bank

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12.

6 out of 14

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12.

© Sputnik / Sertach Kayar
Go to media bank
© AFP 2023

Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.

7 out of 14

Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.

© AFP 2023
© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD

UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.

8 out of 14

UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.

© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD
© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali

Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.

9 out of 14

Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.

© AP Photo / Mustafa Karali
© AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR

Another plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.

10 out of 14

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.

© AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR
© AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR

Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.

11 out of 14

Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.

© AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR
© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD

Rescuers will work around the clock.

12 out of 14

Rescuers will work around the clock.

© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD
© RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the media bank

In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey.

13 out of 14

In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey.

© RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov
Go to mediabank
© RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the media bank

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow has half-mast the flag in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.

14 out of 14

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow has half-mast the flag in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.

© RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov
Go to mediabank
