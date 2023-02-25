Turkey detains mayor of city almost completely destroyed by earthquake

ISTANBUL, February 25 – RIA Novosti. On Saturday, the security forces detained the mayor of the city of Nurdagi, Okkesh Kavak, in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, in which almost no buildings remained after the earthquakes, the Sozcu newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, on Thursday Yunus Kaya was detained in Mersin, who supervised contract work on the construction of dozens of houses that did not survive the earthquake, at the same time he is a member of the City Council and an employee of the construction commission. During the interrogation, it turned out that the official had several common projects with a company owned by the brother of Mayor Nurdaga.

February 19, 08:00 From under the rubble. What’s left of the Turkish economy after the earthquake

“As part of the investigation, the mayor of Nurdaga, Okkesh Kavak, was detained,” the newspaper reported.

In general, in Gaziantep, 22 people were detained in connection with an investigation into the unscrupulous construction of houses that collapsed after earthquakes, and arrest warrants were issued for 80.

On Friday, construction work began in Nurdagi, specialists began laying the foundation for 855 apartments.

Earlier, the authorities said that the city of Nurdagi in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, which was badly damaged by earthquakes, would be completely demolished and rebuilt. According to Turkish media, the population of the city was at least 40 thousand people.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. According to the latest data, more than 44 thousand people have died in Turkey. Two new earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred on Monday in Hatay province with an interval of three minutes, after which more than a hundred aftershocks were recorded. According to the latest data, six people were killed and more than 500 were injured.