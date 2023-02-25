5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes central Türkiye | News

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 was registered this Saturday in the province of Niğde, according to information on the website of the Office of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD).

CMIO.org in sequence:

The death toll from the earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 44,218

The telluric movement was perceived at 1:27 p.m. local time in a region of south-central Turkey a few hundred kilometers west of the region devastated at the beginning of the month by several serious earthquakes.

In Bor, a city and district in Niğde province in Turkey’s Central Anatolia region, panicked scenes of people leaving their homes to seek a clear and open area were recorded.

The Turkish Kandilli seismographic observatory locates the epicenter of the tremor in Bor, a municipality about ten kilometers southwest of the provincial capital of Niğde, a city of 230,000 inhabitants in southern Cappadocia.

Orhan Tatar, head of the General Office of Earthquake and Risk Reduction of the (AFAD), affirmed in the press conference that the depth of the earthquake occurred in the area that corresponds to 15-20 kilometers west of the district of Bor

Tatar said: “We consider this to be an independent earthquake (to those registered in Hatay and Kahramanmarash provinces).”

AFAD President Yunus Sezer also shared on his social media account: “After the 5.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Bor district of our Niğde province at 1:27 PM, there is no negative situation… “.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, in his social media account, wished that all citizens affected by the earthquake in Bor recover soon.

“Our teams are in the field, damage assessment studies are continuing. There is no negative situation at the moment. May Allah protect our country and our nation from all kinds of disasters,” he said.

In the statement made by the Niğde Governorate, it was indicated that at 1:27 p.m. an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred, whose epicenter was the Bor district.

“After the earthquake occurred, our teams continue with their field exploration activities and there are no records of damage so far. May all our citizens recover soon,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source