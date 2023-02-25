MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The habit of American politicians to listen to the opinion of retired generals threatens to escalate the Russian-Ukrainian conflict up to a nuclear catastrophe, writes US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis in an article for 19fortyfive. The habit of American politicians to listen to the opinion of retired generals threatens to escalate the Russian-Ukrainian conflict up to a nuclear catastrophe, writes US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis in an article for 19fortyfive.

In his opinion, the military, who once held high positions, in the current circumstances, cannot correctly assess the risks.

“If our politicians heed the advice of these former dignitaries, America, shocked by the defeat of Ukraine, may find itself at war with Russia, or, worse, launch a nuclear war,” Davis said.

The expert gave several examples of “catastrophically wrong” forecasts. Thus, former CIA director David Petraeus said that Ukraine “will return the occupied territory and even, possibly, Crimea and Donbass.” General Mark Clark, an American military commander during World War II and the Korean War, called the capture of Crimea “a concrete, understandable and achievable military goal.” Retired General Ben Hodges predicted that “Zelensky’s troops will liberate Crimea by the end of summer.”

February 23, 18:52 NATO Secretary General called the suspension of Russia’s participation in START a refusal to dialogue

The American military elite, Davis notes, overlook many facts that cast doubt on the idea of ​​a Ukrainian victory in the conflict. Thus, the numerous weapons and equipment promised by NATO to Kyiv will not arrive immediately, but in parts over several years. And the amount of Western support in words is often more significant than in reality, the expert recalls.

Too many of America’s retired generals believe they are dealing with Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi or Bashar al-Assad, none of whom could and cannot do any significant harm to the US or NATO. “Vladimir Putin, no matter how much many in the West may hate him, does not belong to this category by virtue of being the leader of a nuclear power,” Davis concluded.

Western politicians are constantly saying that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield and are increasingly pumping weapons into the Kiev regime. The Kremlin responded to this by saying that military assistance would not fundamentally solve anything, but would only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people.