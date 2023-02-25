MOSCOW, February 25 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his twitter criticized the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions adopted by the EU as too weak.

“We expect decisive steps against Rosatom and the Russian nuclear industry, increasing pressure on the army and the banking sector,” Zelensky wrote.

This is not the first time that the Ukrainian leader has expressed dissatisfaction with the sanctions against Russia, which, in his opinion, are not tangible enough. After the adoption of the ninth package of sanctions by the EU, Zelensky also stated the need to “increase pressure.”

The new package, due to the presence of many disagreements between the EU member states, was agreed late in the evening on February 24, and several additional meetings of the permanent representatives were required to approve it. Earlier, the European Commission and the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, confidently stated that the new restrictions would come into force on February 24, but even they were agreed on that date with great difficulty.

Since the end of February last year, the European Union has approved nine packages of sanctions against Moscow . Now the sanctions list includes 1386 people and 171 organizations.