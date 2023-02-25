5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes central Turkey

ISTANBUL, February 25 – RIA Novosti. A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Turkey’s Aksaray province, seismologists said.

According to the Turkish Disaster Management Authority (AFAD), the outbreak lay at a depth of seven kilometers near the town of Bor in the province of Nigde.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, in turn, reported that the source of the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 lay at a depth of ten kilometers, 40 kilometers from the city of Aksaray.

No damage or casualties were reported.

Two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras on February 6. According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939. According to the latest data, 44,218 people died, thousands of houses were destroyed.

The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of Turkey and neighboring countries, of which Syria was seriously affected – there the death toll exceeded 1.4 thousand, almost 2.5 thousand were injured and injured.