EU adds seven Iranian companies to sanctions list

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 – RIA Novosti. The EU Council added seven Iranian companies to the sanctions list, accusing them of supplying dual-use goods to Russia, the EU Council said in a statement.

The lists of personal sanctions have not yet been published, they will become known later after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

“This list will include seven Iranian enterprises producing military unmanned aerial vehicles that were used by the Russian military in the war of aggression, including against civilian infrastructure,” the document says.

According to media reports, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar, Paravar Pars, Qods Aviation Industries and Shahed Aviation Industries, in particular, may fall under EU restrictions.

Western countries claim that Iran is allegedly currently supplying drones to Russia for military operations in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied such accusations. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran supplied the Russian Federation with drones, but a few months before the start of a special operation in Ukraine. Iran also expanded its sanctions against the European Union in response.