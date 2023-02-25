A rally was held in Chisinau calling for peace in Moldova

CHISINAU, February 25 – RIA Novosti. The opposition Party of Socialists in Moldova (PSRM) and its supporters participated on Saturday in an anti-war rally, which took place in the center of Chisinau, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the presidential administration building and expressed their opinion on the situation in the country, gave their assessment of the latest statements by the country’s leadership on strengthening the military potential of the republic. The action was held under the general motto “Moldova for peace”.

“We call on the country’s leadership to abandon militaristic statements, we ask them not to drag Moldova into the war, not to provoke a military conflict. Moldova is a multinational country. We must do everything to prevent conflict on our land, we must do everything to prevent escalation conflict in Transnistria, and our laws, our neutrality, of course, should serve as a guarantor of this,” MP Elena Belyakova emphasized during the rally.

One of the leaders of the opposition PSRM, deputy speaker of parliament Vlad Batrincha assured those present that the parliamentary bloc of communists and socialists will propose to adopt a declaration “on the consolidation of peace and guarantees of security” at the next meeting of the legislative assembly.

“Together we will provide conditions for all citizens of Moldova. We want to live in a peaceful and neutral country,” Batryncha said.

The action took place without excesses, the police did not interfere in the actions of the protesters and ensured public order.

The day before, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, speaking at a conference in Munich, expressed regret that the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PSD) lacked the support of residents to obtain consent for the country’s accession to NATO. Sandu called on Western countries to help Moldova with weapons to strengthen security. Sandu said that attempts were being prepared in the republic to change the constitutional order, she called on the country’s parliament to tighten security legislation. Prior to this, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the European Council, said that Ukrainian intelligence had previously intercepted the alleged “RF plan” to “destroy the democratic order” in Moldova, the Ukrainian side warned the Moldovan leadership.

On Thursday night, Moldovan telegram channels and a number of media outlets reported on the aggravation of the situation on the Transnistrian section of the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, where the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allegedly concentrated. The official authorities of Moldova did not come out with statements and explanations that day, however, on Friday afternoon, the republic’s Ministry of Defense announced that it did not see direct military threats to Transnistria from Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kiev regime was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalists (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). As a pretext for invading the unrecognized PMR, Kiev is planning to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. The department stressed that they are closely monitoring the situation on the border of Ukraine with Pridnestrovie and are ready to respond to any changes in the situation.